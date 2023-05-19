Watch CBS News
Durbin to speak on actions involving letter carrier safety

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're expecting an update today from Senator Dick Durbin on the latest actions the United States Postal Service is taking to protect letter carriers.

We've been telling for months about the recent spike in letter carrier robberies.

Thieves often target carriers for their arrow keys - which they use to steal mail.

Senator Durbin will meet with leaders from the national association of letter carriers.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 1:15 p.m. at the union's headquarters in Bronzeville.

