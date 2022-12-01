Postal worker distressed about safety after being robbed of common mailbox key at gunpoint

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years at CBS 2, we have been reporting on stolen mail – and how often stolen mail keys are the culprit.

Now, after yet another attack on a USPS mail carrier, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke exclusively with that victim about what needs to change to keep letter carriers – and your mail – safe.

"He says, 'Give me everything - and I have the key in my left, my phone and pieces of mail in my right - and I just flip everything up," the letter carrier said.

At 11:42 a.m. Saturday, the 34-year-old mail carrier – whom we have kept anonymous at his request – was delivering mail in the West Loop Saturday like he has done for four years. He was working in the 1300 block of West Van Buren Street.

"The way he got out, he didn't give me the intention that he was going to rob," the mail carrier said. "I thought he was just going to shoot, just right away."

Never in a million years did the mail carrier think his route wound end in such a fashion.

"He put the gun to my stomach," the mail carrier said.

The robber took the letter carrier's arrow key – which postal workers use to open up larger mailboxes across a portion of the city.

"Targeting all mail people for their keys," the letter carrier said.

We have covered countless stories of people using stolen arrow keys to steal packages and checks. With an influx of holiday mail, postal workers are telling us that USPS odes not have a safety plan.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service said it delivered more than 13.2 billion letters, cards, and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve – exceeding 2020 by half a billion.

Letter Carrier: "We just worked, worked, worked - overtime galore; 14, 13 hours - during the pandemic."

Franza: "You worked the entire pandemic, put in overtime, and risked your health being out there - and now you're worried about your safety. Does that feel like a slap in the face?"

Letter Carrier: "I mean, they gave us dog mace. I mean, everyone is not a dog."

Postal workers are hoping their hours are pushed earlier to avoid working in darkness.

"So I think the timing could help first," the letter carrier said. "Our lives are in danger every day."

We have reached out to the USPS to see if they are working on a holiday safety plan. They did not respond to our question, but told us they recommend their workers stay "vigilant" all year round.

The full statement from U.S. Postal Inspector Public Information Officer Spencer Block is below: