Man charged in fatal December shooting at bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

Charges filed in December shooting death at Levee bar in Hermosa

A Hoffman Estates man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Chicago bar last year.

Police said 38-year-old Israel Guzman was shot multiple times inside "The Levee" bar in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2024. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year-old Devin Roldan-Brossett, of Hoffman Estates, at O'Hare International Airport, after he was identified as the gunman.

Roldan-Brossett has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was due to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.