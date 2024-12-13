Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed inside bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed inside a bar in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Just after 7:45 p.m., Chicago police said a 38-year-old man was inside "The Levee" bar, in the 4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue when another man fired shots. 

The victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The shooter fled the scene. 

Police blocked off the bar entrance with tape as officers searched the scene. It is not clear if the bar will remain closed as police investigate. 

No arrests have been made. 

