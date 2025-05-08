Devil Dawgs opening sixth location in Andersonville this summer

Devil Dawgs opening new location in Andersonville

Devil Dawgs opening new location in Andersonville

Hot dog fans, rejoice!

One of Chicago's favorite hot dog chains is coming to Andersonville.

Devil Dawgs told Block Club Chicago it plans to open a location on Clark Street this summer.

It'll take over the building that was home to Reza's restaurant for 40 years, until it closed for good in 2023. The larger half of the building has been vacant since then.

Plans to open a Foxtrot there fell apart when other small businesses in the neighborhood complained.

This will be the sixth Devil Dawgs location once it opens.

There are four others elsewhere in Chicago, and another in Evanston.