Suspect to appear for detention hearing in shooting that injured 2 Chicago police officers in South Shore

A suspect was set to appear before a judge Monday on charges in a shooting that injured two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop last week.

Chicago police said Sunday that Malik Wrightsell, 34, of Chicago, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault to a peace officer, possessing a firearm as a repeat felon, and resisting police. He was also cited for operating a non-highway vehicle.

On Monday, a Cook County Criminal Court judge will decide whether Wrightsell will remain behind bars until trial.

Police said the shooting happened on Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of East 79th Street, near Chappel Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. Officers had pulled over what police Supt. Larry Snelling described as a "homemade vehicle," but the person the officers were trying to stop fled the scene.

The officers quickly caught up to the person, at which time a struggle took place. During the struggle, the person pulled a gun out of a shoulder bag and fired one round, striking one of the officers. That officer returned fire, hitting the person.

The first officer was struck in the abdomen, but his bulletproof vest stopped the round. Still, this officer was injured by the impact and had to go to the hospital, Snelling said Friday.

While the shots were fired, the second officer was struck in the arm and had to be taken into surgery, Snelling said. The superintendent said last week that it was clear if the suspect shot the second officer or if the bullet came from friendly fire from a fellow officer.

Both officers are expected to make a full recovery.

A gun was recovered, and Wrightsell was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.