Suspect charged in shooting that injured 2 CPD officers hurt on South Side

Chicago police on Sunday night announced charges against the suspect accused of shooting an officer after a failed traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Malik Wrightsell, 34, of Chicago, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault to a peace officer, possessing a firearm as a repeat felon, and resisting police. He was also cited for operating a non-highway vehicle.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that the two officers stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of E. 79th Street that he described as a "homemade vehicle." During the stop, Snelling said, the person the officers were investigating fled the scene.

The officers gave chase and quickly caught up to the person, at which time a struggle took place. During the struggle, the person pulled a gun out of a shoulder bag and fired one round, striking one of the officers. That officer returned fire, hitting the person.

Both officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center following the incident.

The first officer's vest stopped that bullet, police said. The second officer was shot in the arm and had to be taken into surgery, but both officers are expected to be OK. It was unclear if the second officer was shot by his partner or the suspect.

A firearm was recovered, and Wrightsell was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in critical condition.

He is expected to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.