Man charged in death of CFD firefighter Michael Altman hospitalized; next hearing date set

Dozens of firefighters and elected officials showed up at the Cook County Courthouse on Saturday as the man accused of murdering a Chicago firefighter was set to appear for his first court appearance.

However, Sheaves Slate, 27, did not appear in court as he is still in the hospital at Saint Joseph.

Although Saturday's hearing was brief, about four dozen firefighters came to support fallen CFD firefighter Michael Altman, 32, and his family.

It was the first hearing in this case since Slate, who was charged with murdering Altman.

Prosecutors said Slate was squatting in the Rogers Park apartment building when he got into an argument with others. They said he went to the basement and used a lighter to set a mattress on fire.

Altman was one of the firefighters who responded to the fire. Fire officials said he fell from the first floor to the basement, and prosecutors say 90% of his body was burned.

"They are still recovering, basically. I mean, he has a pregnant wife and a two-year-old," said Patrick Cleary with Chicago Fire Fighters Local Union 2 commented, commenting on Slate's recent criminal history. "He doesn't sound like a very decent person, basically. That's all I am going to say about him."

It was learned that Slate was arrested three times since July. He has also been on court supervision since October, after pleading guilty to retail theft. A warrant was also issued for his arrest when he failed to appear in court for theft and drug charges.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said this is a systemic issue that resulted in a firefighter leaving behind a toddler, his wife, and a baby who will never know their father.

"It didn't have to happen because a guy who is a repeat criminal offender comes in and out of this system," she said. "It had to get to the point where one of our heroes was murdered, for us to take action, for the state, or for the city, I should say, in this case, the county, to take action."

Slate will have his next detention hearing on Monday morning. He then has a detention hearing the next day for a retail theft case.

Altman's visitation and funeral will be on Thursday and Friday next week at Saint Rita's of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave.