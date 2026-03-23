Man to appear for detention hearing in death of Chicago firefighter Michael Altman

A man is expected to appear in court for a detention on charges in the death of a Chicago firefighter who died fighting a blaze in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Sheaves Slate, 27, was supposed to appear in court Saturday — but he did not, as he was still in the hospital.

Slate is charged with two counts each of murder and arson in Altman's death. He was arrested in the 800 block of West Irving Park Road this past Wednesday, police said.

Altman died from injuries he suffered when he fell from the first floor to a basement while battling a blaze in a four-story apartment building at 1757 W. North Shore Ave. on Monday morning.

Prosecutors said Slate was squatting in the building when he got into a quarrel with other people. They said Slate then went to the basement and set a mattress on fire.

Altman was one of the firefighters who responded to the fire. Prosecutors say 90% of his body was burned.

Slate has been arrested three times since July.

"It had to get to the point where one of our heroes was murdered, for us to take action; for the state, or for the city in this case. the county, to take action," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said last week.

Slate has also been on court supervision since October after pleading guilty to retail theft, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear in court on theft and drug charges.

"He doesn't sound like a very decent person, basically," said Patrick Cleary, president of Chicago Fire Fighters Local Union 2. "That's all I am going to say about him."

After the court hearing Monday, Sheaves also has a hearing on Tuesday in the retail theft case.

Firefighter Altman left behind a pregnant wife and young child.

Altman's visitation and funeral will be on Thursday and Friday of this week at Saint Rita's of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave.