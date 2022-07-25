Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

64 people shot over the weekend in Chicago, but shootings are down compared to 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.

The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.

But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.

CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.

One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.

But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of the 64 by CBS 2's count from 5 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

The victims included a 16-year-old shot and killed on Sunday in Washington Park. He was identified by family members as Tyshon Crawford.

Three people were also shot leaving a funeral service on the city's far South Side.

"Despite the obvious challenges of pervasive gun violence, there was a decrease in shootings and homicides compared to the same time period, the same weekend last year," Brown said.

Hickey checked and citywide shootings are down about 19% so far this year compared to the same period in 2021.

But not every neighborhood is experiencing that drop.

Shootings in Area 3, which includes Old Town as well as downtown and Northside neighborhoods along the lake, are up about 10%.

In the 18th district, shootings have nearly doubled from 17 shootings year-to-date last year to 31 shootings so far this year.

Back on Division Street, businesses to the strip were uneasy about discussing concerns on camera. Although some have closed their public restrooms due to violence issues.

The women who were shot in the alley over the weekend were both in their 20s and transported to the hospital in good condition.

Chicago police said an offender was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and a weapon was recovered.

No word on any charges.