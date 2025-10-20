Des Plaines Theatre hosting fundraiser for scholarship in honor of traffic anchor Roz Varon's late daughter

Well known traffic anchor Roz Varon is hosting a fundraiser at the Des Plaines Theatre Tuesday for a scholarship established in the memory of her late daughter.



Sara Janz, Varon's daughter, died earlier this year at the age of 29 from an unexpected medical event. Varon has since started a scholarship in her name called the Sara Janz Take Your Shot Memorial Scholarship.

Tuesday night Chicago musicians and media personalities will gather to raise funds for that scholarship.

It starts at 7 p.m., with a VIP pre-show reception at 6 p.m. Tickets for both are available through the Des Plaines Theatre.