Des Plaines, Illinois man allegedly held pizza delivery driver hostage over missing item in order

A Des Plaines, Illinois man is charged after police said he held a pizza delivery driver hostage, upset that an item he ordered had not been delivered.

John Neri, 57, is charged with one felony count of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint and one felony count of Armed Robbery.

Des Plaines police said they were called to a home in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview, Illinois, around 11 p.m. last Saturday for a report of a robbery earlier in the day.

There they spoke with the 21-year-old victim who told police he works as a pizza delivery driver and that one of his customers had accused him of not delivering an item from the order. The man, who prosecutors identified as Neri, then allegedly pulled the victim into his apartment and blocked the door so the victim couldn't get out.

Prosecutors said inside the home Neri brandished a knife and told the victim "You're not going anywhere until we figure this out." Police said he took $20 in cash the victim had been given to make change for this order.

Prosecutors said the delivery driver was eventually able to escape, and Neri threatened him not to tell anyone about what had happened. The victim went back to work, where he called 911.

Neri is due to appear in court for a detention hearing.