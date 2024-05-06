Chicago man charged with kidnapping girl, drugging and raping her for 5 months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and keeping her locked in his basement for nearly five months as he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Derek Swift, 48, is charged with one count each of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Cook County prosecutors said the girl was walking home on Dec. 6 when Swift pulled up in a car and offered her a ride, according to court records.

After the victim got in his car, he pressured her into drinking alcohol and taking pills, and she lost consciousness, according to prosecutors.

The victim later woke up naked in a bed in Swift's apartment. Swift kept her locked in the basement, repeatedly raping her through late April, sometimes leaving her alone for two to three days at a time.

At one point while she was locked up, Swift gave her a phone so he could check on her, and threatened to kill her if she contacted anyone. Prosecutors said he also forced her to take pills, and would force them into her mouth when she refused.

Swift kept her in the basement until April 29, when she called police.

At his first court appearance on Thursday, he was ordered held at Cook County Jail as he awaits trial. He is due back in court on May 21.