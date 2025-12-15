DePaul University lays off 114 staff due to budget shortfall

DePaul University announced on Monday that it has laid off more than 100 staff members due to "financial headwinds."

University President Rob Manuel said in a letter to faculty and staff that 114 of the school's 1,493 full-time and part-time staff were laid off on Friday.

"These decisions were extraordinarily difficult, and leaders across the university did not make them lightly. Each person affected contributed to the life of this university in meaningful ways," the letter read.

A spokesperson for the university said the layoffs stemmed from a drop in international graduate student enrollment, increased demand for financial aid, and rising costs of benefits.

"We have taken swift action to reduce spending in our current operating budget to meet our financial obligations. Looking ahead, the university is launching a strategic plan, Designing DePaul, that will invest in essential academic and student success initiatives, create new revenue streams, and build a resilient and mission-aligned future for the university," The spokesperson said.

Back in October, the university said that it had to reduce spending by $27.4 million, due to a projected budget shortfall of $12.6 million and a $14.8 million operating margin.

The university said it's providing care to those impacted by providing transition assistance, including severance packages based on each person's years of service, career counseling and health insurance subsidies, among other resources.

The spokesperson cleared up rumors of the Loop's library being closed, saying, "The Loop Library did experience staff cuts but remains open this academic year with reduced hours. There are a full-time librarian and part-time staff at that location."