2 Jewish students punched while showing support for Israel at DePaul University, school says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Jewish students were physically attacked at DePaul University Wednesday afternoon, the university said.

DePaul University President Robert L. Manuel said in a letter to the community that the attack occurred around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Student Center on the Lincoln Park Campus, at 2250 N. Sheffield Ave. Masked attackers punched the students as they "visibly" showed support for Israel, Manuel wrote.

The students suffered physical injuries, but declined medical treatment, Manuel wrote.

"We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul's values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual," Manuel wrote. "The university is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity. We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident."

Manuel also emphasized that DePaul will do everything possible to ensure that the university is a safe and welcoming place for its whole community.



"We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity. Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus," Manuel wrote. "Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence."