DePaul University announce 'Dream Big' campaign to enhance athletic facilities

DePaul University enhancing new athletics facilities through 'Dream Big' campaign

DePaul University enhancing new athletics facilities through 'Dream Big' campaign

DePaul University enhancing new athletics facilities through 'Dream Big' campaign

CHICAGO (CBS) -- DePaul's "Dream Big" campaign will bring some big changes to the school's athletic department.

They plan to build a new basketball practice facility equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows to show off the beauty of DePaul's Lincoln Park Campus.

The campaign will also include renovations to the McGrath Phillips Arena and Sullivan Athletic Center.

Work is set to begin this winter.

The $60 million cost will be funded mainly through donor gifts.