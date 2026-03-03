DePaul men's basketball team strives for high finish in Big East Conference

The DePaul men's basketball team has its sights set on finishing .500 or better in the Big East for the first time ever.

First, they have to get past Villanova on Wednesday night and then Butler on Saturday, both games happening at Wintrust.

"The mood around campus, the mood around DePaul is great, the mood around our program is great," said coach Chris Holtmann.

A winning culture is coming to life in Lincoln Park. DePaul has doubled its conference win total from a year ago and is accomplishing things that haven't been done in a while.

"The Marquette win was the first time since 2007 we've gotten eight Big East wins. Those guys were little dudes in 2007. So, for those guys to hit those benchmarks means a lot to them," Holtman said.

DePaul is also coming off three straight Big East road wins for the first time. The bought-in blue demons knew early on in the second year under Holtmann that a turnaround season was possible.

"I feel like we all, like, knew once we came here this summer, our main goal is how can we turn DePaul around, and I feel like coach Holtmann, being the head of the snake of all of us staff and players, he's just taught us you want to leave a legacy," said forward N.J. Benson.

Part of the legacy of this team will be a Top 50 defense and senior leaders like N.J. Benson playing at a high level at the right time.

"There's still more of us to accomplish. We've never been above a seven seed in Big East tournament thats in play for us right now to be higher than that," said Holtmann.

"I don't feel like this team feels like we're finished at all for the year, especially going into the Big East tournament. I feel like we want to surprise a lot of people," Benson said.

DePaul is currently 5th in the Big East with two games to go at Wintrust Arena—putting them in position for a first-round bye in the conference tournament.