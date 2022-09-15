Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog to start as warmup continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dense Fog advisory in effect this morning until 9 a.m. for areas south of Chicago and northwest Indiana.

Otherwise, taking things up a notch today, hazy sun with highs in the 80s. The warmup goes into the weekend with Saturday being the warmest day.

The chance for a few storms increases Sunday into early Monday.

TODAY: DENSE AM FOG NW IN & SOUTH, WARMER High: 83

TONIGHT: PATCHY FOG, COOL LOW: 63

TOMORROW: SUN AND HIGH CLOUDS, QUITE WARM HIGH: 86

