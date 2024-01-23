Watch CBS News
Dense Fog Advisory through Wednesday morning

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this evening until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Light rain develops late Tuesday evening, then widespread rain increase overnight into the predawn hours of Wednesday. 

Rain is likely Wednesday, with a slow decrease in coverage by the early afternoon. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch is possible.

Additional rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be near 40 degrees.

Lots of clouds for Friday and this weekend with highs around 40 degrees. There's a chance for a rain/snow mix for Saturday evening and night.

TONIGHT: Dense fog, light rain. Low 35°

WEDNEDAY: 100% chance of rain in the morning, drizzle in the afternoon. High 38°

THURSDAY: A 70% chance of rain. High 39°

