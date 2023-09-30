Watch CBS News
Local group giving away books often banned for controversial content

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is the first state to ban book bans, and one local group is promoting literature, that is often subject to bans.

Members of the Chicago chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority will give away hundreds of banned books that are often removed from libraries due to controversial content.

Readers of all ages - including adults and children - are invited to stop by the Douglass Branch Chicago Library near Homan and 13th Street to get a free book.

The event runs from noon until 4 p.m. 

First published on September 30, 2023 / 11:08 AM

