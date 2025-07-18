Watch CBS News
Delta flight from Chicago to Minneapolis returns to O'Hare to remove "unruly passenger"

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

A Delta flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was forced to return to O'Hare because of an unruly passenger, the airline said.

Delta Flight 1902 was traveling from O'Hare to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Wednesday. The Airbus A220 was forced to turn around because of a passenger's unruly behavior, in order to have the passenger removed.

Delta did not release any further details about what kind of behavior the passenger was exhibiting, but did release a statement saying, "Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department to find out if the passenger is facing any charges related to the disruption. 

