Richard Allen's attorneys appeal Delphi murder conviction after full "Bridge Guy" video leaked

Attorneys for convicted Delphi murderer Richard Allen have filed to appeal his conviction, CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported.

On Nov. 11, a jury convicted Allen of the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Allen was sentenced to 130 years in prison in December.

According to CBS 4, online records show the appeal was filed on Tuesday, a day after the full 43-second "Bridge Guy" video was leaked online. Libby recorded a short Snapchat video of a man who police believed was the killer that was used in the trial.

The video shows the girls walking on the bridge before their murders. A man's voice can be heard saying, "Guys, down the hill."

Police circulated the photo and audio just days after the killings, but the case ran cold for more than five years until Allen was arrested in 2022.

His appeal comes after multiple legal objections already filed by his attorneys in the wake of Allen's conviction.

In January, his attorneys filed a motion with the trial judge, seeking to get his conviction overturned. They filed a 24-page motion outlining errors they claim were made at his trial last year.

His attorneys questioned the timeline of the murder.

During the trial, the jury spent about 19 hours deliberating over three days before finding Allen, 52, guilty of all counts.

Police spent years searching for a suspect, investigating thousands of leads, and releasing multiple composite sketches of the suspect based on eyewitness accounts.