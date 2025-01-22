Lawyers for convicted Delphi killer asking judge to overturn conviction

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man convicted of killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017 is trying to get his conviction overturned.

Attorneys for Richard Allen have filed a 24-page motion outlining errors they claim were made at his trial last year.

On Nov. 11, a jury convicted Allen of the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

A judge later sentenced him to 130 years in prison.

In seeking to have his conviction overturned, his attorneys said Allen's rights were violated when an attorney was not present at his initial court hearing in 2022, and cited an email they said proves prosecutors knew Allen had legal representation.

The motion also said new video disputes the murder timeline presented by prosecutors.

The defense also presented another possible suspect for the crime and an alleged confession not yet heard in public.