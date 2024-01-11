Delivery driver shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot by a group of men in West Humboldt Park Wednesday night.

Chicago police said the 38-year-old driver was dropping off food just after 8:30 p.m., in the 4200 block of West Hirsch Street, when he was approached by three men.

One of the offenders fired shots as he was getting into his car, grazing his back.

He drove himself to West Suburban Medical Center and is expected to recover from his physical injuries.