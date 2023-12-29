CPD issues community alert on armed robberies of rideshare drivers in Austin and Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of armed robberies targeting rideshare drivers this month in the Austin and Belmont Cragin neighborhoods.

Police said a group of three to four armed robbers held up rideshare drivers at least seven times between Dec. 3 and Dec. 24 as the drivers were either dropping off or picking up passengers:

5900 block of West North Ave. on December 3, 2023 at 5:35 am

5200 block of West Hirsch St. on December 6, 2023 at 3:45 am

5400 block of West Le Moyne St. on December 12, 2023 at 4:45 am

5100 block of West North Ave. on December 20, 2023 at 5:28 pm

5100 block of West Dickens Ave. on December 20, 2023 at 3:25 am

2000 block of North Leclaire Ave. on December 23, 2023 at 3:25 am

2000 block on North Lawler Ave. on December 24, 2023 at 6:15 am

In each case, a group of 3 to 4 robbers armed with handguns approached the victim's vehicle, and one of them opened the driver's side door and demanded their cell phone and wallet. Robbers also demanded the victims' passcodes for their phones, and in some of the robberies, hit the victim in the head with a gun.

Police had only vague descriptions of the robbers.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.