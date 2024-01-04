Watch CBS News
Chicago rideshare driver shot during attempted carjacking

By Elyssa Kaufman, Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rideshare driver was shot during an attempted carjacking in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. 

Just after 10 p.m., police said a 51-year-old man was dropping off a passenger, in the 900 block of North LeClaire Avenue, when three men approached. 

Police said the men took his phone and demanded he get out of his car. 

When the driver refused, the suspects shot him in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 4:52 AM CST

