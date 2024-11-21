Police release video from fatal shootout in DeKalb County, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police have released video showing police in DeKalb County shooting and killing a shooting suspect who had taken a person hostage last month.

On Oct. 22, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Rockford, and after traffic cameras spotted the car in Sycamore, deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

After using stop sticks to deflate the car's tires, deputies saw the driver was armed with a handgun and holding a person hostage. Following hours of negotiations, the driver later released the hostage unharmed but stayed inside the car

Drone footage released by Illinois State Police on Thursday shows the gunman inside the car repeatedly pointing a handgun at his own head before pointing the gun at the car's windshield and firing several shots.

Illinois State Police said one officer returned fire, firing one shot, killing 42-year-old Abram Perez of Rockford.

WARNING: Video contains graphic footage

Illinois State Police said they have turned the investigation over to the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office.