Shooting suspect killed in shootout with police in DeKalb County, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot and killed a man suspected in a shooting in Rockford, after he took a person hostage overnight and fired shots at officers in DeKalb Township, sheriff's officials said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Rockford, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was registered to an address in DeKalb.

Traffic cameras later spotted the vehicle near Peace Road and Mercantile Drive in Sycamore, and sheriff's deputies then spotted the suspect's vehicle as it was pulling in front of the car's registered address.

When a deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off, and deputies gave chase.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle's tires, and it came to a stop near Rich Road and Nelson Road in DeKalb Township, and deputies saw the suspect was armed with a handgun, and holding another person hostage inside the car.

The DeKalb County Special Operations Team – which includes sheriff's deputies and police officers from several DeKalb area departments – and hostage negotiators were brought in, and after several hours, the hostage was released unharmed, but the suspect stayed inside the vehicle.

After continued attempts to convince the suspect to surrender, sheriff's officials said the suspect pointed his gun at police and fired several shots.

Police returned fire, killing the suspect, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's name has not been released.

Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County State's Attorney's office were notified of the shooting to launch an investigation.