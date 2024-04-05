Woman rescued from townhouse fire in north Chicago suburb

Woman rescued from townhouse fire in Deerfield

Woman rescued from townhouse fire in Deerfield

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Woman was rescued from townhouse fire in Deerfield Thursday night.

The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District said a kitchen fire broke out in the two-story home just before 8 p.m. When fire crews arrived, a man told firefighters his wife was still inside.

"They had to carry her out. And she had soot all over her and she was not, I don't know how bad, it was pretty bad," Neighbor Ashley Kaye said.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.