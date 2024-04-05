Watch CBS News
Woman rescued from townhouse fire in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Woman was rescued from townhouse fire in Deerfield Thursday night. 

The Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District said a kitchen fire broke out in the two-story home just before 8 p.m. When fire crews arrived, a man told firefighters his wife was still inside. 

"They had to carry her out. And she had soot all over her and she was not, I don't know how bad, it was pretty bad," Neighbor Ashley Kaye said. 

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 5:21 AM CDT

