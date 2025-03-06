Deborah's Place has lifted up women experiencing homelessness in Chicago for 40 years

As part of Women's History Month, CBS News Chicago is highlighting organizations making a difference for women across the city.

One such organization is Deborah's Place, a nonprofit that has been helping lift the homeless community for 40 years.

With humble beginnings that started out in a church basement in 1985, Deborah's Place has become a beacon and safe haven for the city's most vulnerable — unhoused women.

The nonprofit organization has two facilities — one at 2822 W. Jackson Blvd. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, the other at 1530 N. Sedgwick St. in the Old Town neighborhood. They offer over 200 units of housing for women in need.

And while that need has evolved over 4 decades... the mission has always been the same.

"At every point in a woman's journey out of homelessness, she has the support that she needs for that stage, and the ability to pursue her goals," said Erin Ellis, communication coordinator for Deborah's Place.

That support comes from a number of services offered by the organization that assist with employment, education, and health.

Programs such as art therapy also allow the women to tap into their creative side.

"They start to feel like they belong," said Deborah's Place Learning Center coordinator Jean Durkin, "and if you feel like you belong, you can start to belong to yourself a little bit."

Indeed, all the programs at Deborah's Place are building blocks that serve as a key to healing.

"I love to see that the ladies are able to continue to navigate, and actually take the tools that we give them," said Deborah's Place alumnae service manager Gwen Johnson.

Even through the meals offered at Deborah's Place, the residents get a spoonful of comfort.

"They're accustomed to being on the streets and having to look for their meals," said Deborah's Place safe haven residential manager Ravinia Williams, "so by the time we make it here, we're just trying to offer the best meal possible to make them feel at home

With an impressive success rate of 94% of their residents maintaining permanent housing, the organization's mission has been well fought.

To celebrate Women's History Month, Deborah's Place is partnering with several bars across the city, where specialty Deborah's Place cocktails will be on their menu. A portion of the proceeds from the cocktails support the nonprofit's cause.

A complete list of participating bars and more information are available at the Deborah's Place website.