Death investigation underway after man pulled from Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor

A death investigation is underway after a man was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 63-year-old man was recovered from the water in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the water recovery have not been released.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.