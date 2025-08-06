Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after man pulled from Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A death investigation is underway after a man was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning. 

According to Chicago police, a 63-year-old man was recovered from the water in the 3500 block of North Belmont Harbor Drive just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified. 

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. 

The circumstances surrounding the water recovery have not been released. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

