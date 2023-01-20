Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting breaks out inside Indiana Walmart

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A deadly shooting involving police inside of a southern Indiana Walmart left one person, the suspect, dead.

It took place Thursday night in Evansville, near the border of Kentucky and Illinois. Police responded to reports of an active shooter around 10 p.m.

CBS 2's sister station in Evansville reported that the shooter was a 25-year-old named Ronald Mosley II. He was a former Walmart employee and left a suicide note at his home before the shooting and intended to die.

Police said they were met with gunfire as soon as they entered the store.

"There were multiple times where the suspect then shot at officers," "He would move along through the store. Officers would have to locate him again. I guess he would shoot out with them again. This went on for a couple of different times."

One person who was a former co-worker of Mosely's was hurt.

Mosley was shot and killed.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:39 PM

