Deadly crash involving motorcycle snags I-90 northwest of Chicago

By Adam Harrington, Joshua Hernandez

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Kane County Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said at 6:48 p.m., a deadly traffic crash involving a motorcycle happened on westbound I-90 near Randall Road just outside Elgin.

Traffic was diverted from the scene at Randall Road.

The investigation remained active Monday night. Further details were not immediately available.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 9:54 PM CDT

