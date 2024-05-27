Deadly crash involving motorcycle snags I-90 northwest of Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead in a crash involving a motorcycle on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Kane County Monday evening.

Illinois State Police said at 6:48 p.m., a deadly traffic crash involving a motorcycle happened on westbound I-90 near Randall Road just outside Elgin.

Traffic was diverted from the scene at Randall Road.

The investigation remained active Monday night. Further details were not immediately available.