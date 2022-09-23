Deadline nears for Illinoisans to claim nearly $400 in Google biometric information settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) – You have until Saturday to claim nearly $400 as part of a multi-million dollar settlement involving Google.

The class action lawsuit is similar to the one settle with Facebook claiming Google violated the Illinois Biometric Information Act.

You're eligible if any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, you appeared in Google photos.

Google has denied any wrongdoing.

For more information on the settlement, and to submit a claim, visit googlebipasettlement.com.