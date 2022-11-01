'Celebrating their lives': Day of the Dead exhibit brings to life memories of loved ones

Day of the Dead exhibit brings to life memories of loved ones

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Halloween over, many are already looking ahead to Christmas.

But Tuesday is a very special holiday for many. It's a "Day of the Dead" or "Dia de los muertos." CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside an exhibit honoring the lives of lost loved ones.

The National Museum of Mexican Art was filled with kids, coming from different schools to learn about the Day of the Dead, or Dia De Los Muertos.

"Tonight once the sun comes down, our spiritual relatives will come and visit and stay with us all night long."

This is the 36th annual Day of the Dead exhibition. The sights and cultural significance of this exhibit are mostly rooted in Mexican heritage. The man behind this vision is Chief Curator Cesareo Moreno.

"It is, without a doubt, our most popular exhibition. We bring people from different parts Mexico, different parts of the United States and they create site specific installations or altars."

As part of the celebration, families build altars in the deceased's honor. At the museum, you'll find "ofrendas" or offerings dedicated to those who died from COVID, victims from the Uvalde mass shooting and victims of the Ukraine war.

"It's a day of really celebrating their lives and keeping them alive and keeping their memory apart of our present day," Moreno said.

Finna Oceguera home schools her two kids. She drove more than an hour so they can learn about this special day.

"We try to talk about their grandparents who passed just so there's a connection to their history. It's all history we don't want to be forgotten," Oceguera said.

"I just like history so much. Every second is history," said her young son, Lennon.

The exhibit is open until December, Tuesday through Sunday, and it's free.

The Museum will be open late today from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm for Día de los Muertos. It's the perfect chance to see this... Posted by National Museum of Mexican Art on Tuesday, November 1, 2022