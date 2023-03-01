Police Supt. David Brown to resign, move back to Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot failed in her bid for reelection, she announced Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is resigning.

Brown's resignation will take effect Thursday, March 16. The former Dallas police chief he will be returning to Texas and moving to the private sector.

"I've accepted a job opportunity to be the Chief Operating Officer of Loncar Lyon Jenkins, a personal injury law firm with seven offices in Texas. I will be stepping down as Chicago Police Superintendent effective March 16, 2023 so the incoming mayor can begin the process as soon as possible to hire the next Superintendent. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department. I will continue to pray that all officers return home to their families safe at the end of their shift. May the Good Lord bless the city of Chicago and the men and women who serve and protect this great city."

Mayor Lightfoot released the following statement:

"Today, Superintendent David O. Brown informed me that he would be resigning as Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department effective March 16. I accepted his resignation and want to commend him for his accomplishments not just for the department but the entire city, including setting a record number of illegal gun recoveries for two consecutive years; leading a double digit reduction in violent crime in 2022; significant, consistent progress on the consent decree; standing up a full time recruitment team that yielded over 950 new hires last year; significantly expanding the resources for officer wellness; and promoting more women to the senior exempt ranks than ever before in the history of the department. I personally want to thank him for his service to our city."

Brown will be replaced by First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter on an interim basis until a new mayor is sworn in. Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson are the finalists for a runoff election for mayor on April 4.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the timing of Brown's resignation is a bit surprising. But the fact that he is leaving the job after just under three years is not.

Brown's leadership of the Police Department – during a time of rising violent crime overall in the city – was a big issue in the mayoral race.

Brown was appointed to the superintendent position in April 2020. He had previously served as police chief in Dallas for six years.

Almost all the 2023 mayoral candidates – with the exceptions of Willie Wilson and Mayor Lightfoot herself – planned to replace Brown.

Vallas' strong showing Tuesday night could be very much due to his clear message about making Chicago a safer city. Johnson's message up to this point has really been about making Chicago a safer city by investing in underserved communities.

How those messages are honed, if at all, could be key over these next five weeks.