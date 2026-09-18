Darreon Plummer, charged with OEMC employee Da'J Flowers' murder appears in Chicago court

Darreon Plummer, who is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications employee Da'J Flowers in February, will make his first court appearance Friday morning.

Plummer is due to have his detention hearing around 11:30 a.m.

There are still a lot of questions swirling around this case, including how poilce caught up to their suspect 2,000 miles from Chicago in Washington State.

Plummer, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. Flowers, 36, was found in her West Ridge apartment in the 6900 block of North Bell Avenue on Feb. 6 with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a senior administrative assistant at OEMC, and it was a deputy director there who called police for a well-being check after she didn't show up to work that day.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Plummer at the end of August. Records show he was arrested in Snohomish County, Washington, on Sept. 1 and held in their jail while awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Chicago police said they took him into custody at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday.

Heartbreak hit the Flowers family again when Da'J's grieving mother was killed over the summer. Her family said Surbezz Clark was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire outside an Auburn Gresham gas station just before July 4.