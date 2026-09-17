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Man charged with murder in February shooting of OEMC employee Da'J Flowers

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A man has been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of an OEMC employee in West Ridge in February.

Chicago police said 33-year-old Darreon Plummer has been charged with one felony count of first degree murder for the shooting of Da'J Flowers.

Flowers, 36, was found in her West Ridge apartment in the 6900 block of North Bell Avenue on Feb. 6 with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a senior administrative assistant at OEMC and it was a deputy director there who called police for a wellbeing check after she didn't show up to work that day.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Plummer at the end of August. Records show he was arrested in Snohomish County, Washington, on Sept. 1 and held in their jail while awaiting extradition to Chicago.

Chicago police said they took him into custody at O'Hare International Airport Tuesday and he was charged for Flowers' murder.

No additional information was immediately available. It was not clear when Plummer's first Chicago court appearance would be. 

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