Darren Bailey staying in Illinois governor's race after 4 family members died in helicopter crash

Weeks after suffering a terrible family tragedy, Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey announced on Monday that he is staying in the race.

"President Trump recently called, and he told me, 'Darren, keep fighting. Don't back down.' That's exactly what we're going to do," Bailey said alongside his wife in a video posted to his social media accounts.

Last month, Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, and two of his grandchildren died in a helicopter crash in Montana.

In a message posted to social media, Bailey said the last two weeks have been the hardest days of his life, but the support has inspired him not to give up.

This will be Bailey's second campaign for Illinois governor. He lost to Gov. JB Pritzker in the 2022 general election. He also served for two years in the Illinois House and two years in the Illinois Senate.