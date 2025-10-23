Former IL Sen. Darren Bailey's family members killed in Montana helicopter accident

Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Illinois Senator Darren Bailey's family members were killed in a helicopter accident on Wednesday.

In a statement, Bailey's campaign said his son, daughter-in-law, and two of his grandchildren died in a helicopter accident in Montana. Bailey's two grandchildren were 12 and 7 years old.

The couple's third child was not aboard the helicopter and is safe.

His campaign said Bailey and his wife, Cindy, "are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss" and are "finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them."

Last month, Bailey launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor in next year's election. Cook County Republican Party Chairman Aaron Del Mar will be Bailey's running mate.