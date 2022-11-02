Man accused of sending death threat in voice mail to Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with threatening to "mutilate and kill" Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey, in a voicemail message sent to Bailey's office last week.

Scott Lennox, 22, is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official, telephone harassment, and harassment by electronic communications.

According to a Chicago Police Department arrest report, Lennox called Bailey's office around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, in which he "threatened to mutilate and kill" Bailey, who is also an Illinois state senator.

Illinois State Police traced the call to Lennox's cell phone, and when he was questioned by police, he admitted to threatening Bailey.

Lennox was arrested at his Chicago home on Monday at 10 p.m.

He is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Bailey's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His Democratic opponent, incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker, condemned the threat in a tweet

"The violent rhetoric and division we're seeing across our country is unacceptable. Hatred in any form has no home in Illinois," Pritzker wrote.

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch tweeted that "We need these violent threats to stop."

"Politicians on both sides of the aisle need to lower the rhetoric and bring back civility to our politics. I don't agree with Mr. Bailey's policies, but I want nothing but the best for him and his family," Welch wrote.

