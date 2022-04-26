Daniel Rodriguez exonerated of 1991 murder; he says he was framed by former CPD Detective Reynaldo Guevara

Daniel Rodriguez exonerated of 1991 murder; he says he was framed by former detective

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Daniel Rodriguez's 31-year nightmare has finally ended.

Cook County Judge Sophia Atcherson exonerated Rodriguez of the 1991 murder of Jose Hernandez Jr. The Cook County State's Attorney's office dismissed its charges in the case.

Rodriguez says discredited former Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara beat him into confessing.

Rodriguez spent nearly 17 years in prison.

"My family and my daughters were robbed of a father. My girlfriend at the time was robbed of a husband," Rodriguez said. "She's been with me 33 years, during my incarceration and, still by my side. She's kept me going.

Rodriguez's exoneration is the 21st homicide conviction overturned that is tied to Guevara.