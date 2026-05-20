Chicago dog daycare owner charged with repeatedly kicking dog

The owner of a Near West Side doggie daycare and training business has been arrested on animal torture charges, accused of repeatedly kicking a dog and pressing his foot against its neck.

Daniel McElroy, 52, of Dyer, Indiana, has been charged with one felony count of animal torture.

According to a Chicago police arrest report, the owner of a Lhasa Apso-Shih Tzu mix named Finn obtained video footage from Bark Avenue Playcare showing McElroy "repeatedly forcefully striking the dog using his hands, feet and various objects for approximately four minutes" on May 4.

Cook County prosecutors said McElroy kicked Finn approximately 43 times, causing bruising and a swollen eye.

Police and prosecutors said McElroy also pressed his foot against the dog's neck for an extended period of time, restricting Finn's movement and causing him physical pain.

At his first court appearance on May 12, a judge released McElroy from custody. He is due back in court on May 29.