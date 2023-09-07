Chicago man gets 3 years for breaking through barricades at U.S. Capitol insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago Park District electrician has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for helping "set the mob's tone" at the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, by helping rioters break through barricades, injuring several police officers.

Federal prosecutors said Daniel Leyden, 56, "was at the forefront of the mob that rushed the barricades set up by U.S. Capitol Police" at the Peace Monument outside the Capitol and "was one of the handful of rioters directly responsible" for breaching a police barricade, leading to a significant injury to a Capitol police officer.

"It is not hyperbolic to say that Leyden's collapsing of the police line at Peace Circle helped set the mob's tone for the rest of January 6," prosecutors wrote in recommending that Leyden be sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Daniel Leyden helped a mob of rioters breach a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, helping "set the tone" of the insurrection. FBI

Daniel Leyden also raised his arms in celebration after the rioters successfully dismantled barricades and began marching toward the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

He worked as an electrician for the Chicago Park District for 23 years before he was fired in 2022, when he was charged for his role in the insurrection, according to his defense attorney's sentencing memo.

"Leyden got swept away by the mob, and with it, so too did most of his better judgment and character. He is mortified by his behavior and terribly regrets his conduct. He continues to be contrite and understands his conduct will come with criminal sanctions," attorney Thomas Leinenweber wrote in asking for Daniel Leyden to be sentenced to only a year of house arrest and 3 years of probation.

Daniel Leyden was sentenced to 38 months in prison on Wednesday, after pleading guilty in May to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon.

Federal prosecutors said Daniel Leyden raised his arms in celebration after helping rioters breach a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. FBI

His brother, Joseph Leyden, 57, of LaGrange, was sentenced to 6 months in prison on Wednesday, after also pleading guilty in May to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

After his brother helped the mob breach barricades outside the Capitol, Joseph Leyden joined other rioters in confronting police officers who were trying to set up a new barricade using bike racks, and lunged at and pushed an officer, before another officer knocked him to the ground, and he retreated back into the crowd.

Joseph Leyden's attorney claimed he "had no intention of engaging in any physical confrontation that day," and reacted "instinctively" when he saw a young woman around his daughters' age land at his feet during the riot.

"His openhanded shove was not a product of any premeditated malice just a spontaneous reaction. If anything, he consciously used an open hand to the side of the officer's arm minimizing any chance of injury to the officer which thankfully was the case," attorney Patrick Boyle wrote.

Nonetheless, federal prosecutors argued the brothers' criminal actions were "the epitome of disrespect for the law," and required that they both be imprisoned.

In addition to their prison terms, both brothers face 12 months of supervised release once they are released, and must pay $2,000 in restitution. Both will remain free until they surrender to prison. It's unclear when they must report to prison.