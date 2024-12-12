Dangerous wind chills in Chicago on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area is going from bitter to better by the weekend.

Harsh wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees are expected Thursday morning. Winds relax throughout the day, but wind chills stay as low as the single digits for the afternoon.

Another very cold night Monday night with single digit low temperatures.

Temperatures will not be as cold on Friday but still below freezing as afternoon temperatures climb into the 20s.

Highs reach the 40s by Saturday. Rainy conditions develop Saturday afternoon and last into early Sunday. Seasonably mild conditions last into early next week.

Chicago warming centers are open

More than 300 public facilities that serve as warm indoor spaces are also available during extreme cold. A map of all of the available locations can be found here.

Chicago residents can sign up for NotifyChicago alerts here. Text messages and e-mail alerts are sent out for incidents like severe weather.

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th St.

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Ave.

312-744-2014

City officials recommend calling 311 to request a shelter placement, to request a well-being check for seniors, or to report issues with heat in residential buildings.

Warming center hours may be extended depending on extreme conditions. CBS News Chicago meteorologists will continue to monitor forecasts and provide updates.



