Dan Wolf, longtime owner of The Bagel Restaurant, dies at 77

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dan Wolf, the longtime owner of The Bagel Restaurant on Broadway and a leader in the Lakeview community, died last week.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) announced in his ward newsletter that Wolf passed away on Friday, July 1, at the age of 77.

Wolf was born during the Holocaust in a concentration camp, and later moved to Chicago at the age of 4 with his surviving family members, according to Tunney.

The original location of The Bagel was founded in 1950 by Wolf's grandparents, Chaim and Elsa Golezner, and Wolf's parents, Ruth and Edward Wolf, according to Wolf's obit.

"He typed the daily menus because was the only family member that had mastered enough English at the time," Wolf's obit said.

The Bagel was originally located at 4806 N. Kedzie Ave. in the Albany Park neighborhood. In 1977, The Bagel moved from Albany Park to 3000 W. Devon Ave. in West Rogers Park -- a location that became a campaign stop for the likes of Mayor Harold Washington.

The Bagel in turn moved from its West Rogers Park location to its current space at 3107 N. Broadway in East Lakeview in 1992.

The Bagel also opened a location at the Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie in 1987. That location closed in 2018.

Wolf was also a commissioner and president of the Lake View East Chamber of Commerce, his obit noted.

Dan Wolf Family Photo

Wolf is survived by his spouse of more than 60 years, Mitchell Kaufman; his aunt, Haya Golezner; and many friends, according to his obit.