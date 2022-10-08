Left two lanes on ramp from outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to outbound Stevenson Expressway open after fire damage

CHICAGO (CBS) – The left two lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway ramp to the outbound Stevenson Expressway are now open to traffic.

The ramp was closed for over a week as a result of fire damage. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) closed the ramp to assess the damage and evaluate the necessary repairs.

Repairs to the right lane are estimated to take six to eight months to complete.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to allow extra time for trips through the area.

If you're looking to avoid the ramp altogether, a detour will take drivers from the outbound Dan Ryan to the exit for the inbound Stevenson to King Drive, where they can reenter the outbound Stevenson.