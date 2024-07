Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway disrupts traffic in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbound Dan Ryan Expressway between Roosevelt Road and 18th Street reopened Sunday evening after a shooting disrupted traffic for hours.

Illinois State Police say the victim was heading south when someone opened fire and struck their vehicle.

No one was injured.