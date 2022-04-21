Watch CBS News

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield Boulevard, although no injuries were reported.

Police said, around 7:50 a.m., troopers reported to a shooting in the outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard.

No one was injured, but police shut down the outbound local lanes between around 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.