Inbound lanes closed on Dan Ryan Expressway after pedestrian hit by car near 75th Street
Multiple right lanes are blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway during Monday's morning commute after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place just north of 75th Street around 4:30 a.m. The three right lanes are closed after emergency crews investigate.
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
Delays are expected.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.