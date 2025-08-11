Watch CBS News
Inbound lanes closed on Dan Ryan Expressway after pedestrian hit by car near 75th Street

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Multiple right lanes are blocked on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway during Monday's morning commute after a pedestrian was hit by a car. 

According to Illinois State Police, the crash took place just north of 75th Street around 4:30 a.m. The three right lanes are closed after emergency crews investigate. 

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. 

Delays are expected.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

